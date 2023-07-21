The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $402.33

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.33 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 411.50 ($5.38). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.35), with a volume of 670,086 shares trading hands.

The City of London Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,090.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.82.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.