The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.97.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

