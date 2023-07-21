The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.