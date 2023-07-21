The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,774,000 after purchasing an additional 969,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

