The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PNC stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

