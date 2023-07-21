The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $176.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PNC opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

