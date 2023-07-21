Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $238,100,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

