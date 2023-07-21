TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $99.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
