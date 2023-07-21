TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at $43,689,592.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,390,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 265,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

