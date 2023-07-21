Truist Financial Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Block by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Block by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

