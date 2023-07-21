TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.67

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.67 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,005,650 shares traded.

TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £729.95 million and a PE ratio of -997.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.31.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9,000.00%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.