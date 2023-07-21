UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.96

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and traded as high as $45.78. UCB shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 11,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UCB Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

UCB Increases Dividend

About UCB

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.4583 dividend. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

