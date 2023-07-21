UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UGI by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 445,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 149,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

