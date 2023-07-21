United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

