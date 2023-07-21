V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

