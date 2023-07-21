Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.