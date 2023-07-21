Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 167,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 378,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.