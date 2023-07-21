Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

