Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,610,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.66 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

