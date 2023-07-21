Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $28.02 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after buying an additional 512,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,605,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,296,000 after buying an additional 70,611 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

