Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $28.02 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after buying an additional 512,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,605,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,296,000 after buying an additional 70,611 shares in the last quarter.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.