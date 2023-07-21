Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Vericel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $2,695,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 338,887 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vericel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

About Vericel



Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

