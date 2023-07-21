Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $11.06. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,304,637 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 207,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,434,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

