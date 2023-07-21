Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CEO David Craig Brown Sells 20,757 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,929,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $2,293,794.36.

On Wednesday, July 12th, David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of Victory Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93.

VCTR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $34.83.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

