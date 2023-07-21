VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.45. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 78,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VolitionRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

VolitionRx Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

