VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.45. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 78,021 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VolitionRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.
VolitionRx Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.