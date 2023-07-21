WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKME. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.22. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 80.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

