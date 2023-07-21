Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

