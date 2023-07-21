Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

