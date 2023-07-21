Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $204.00 at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.27.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

