Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,027,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.