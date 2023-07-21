Wedbush Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $50.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

