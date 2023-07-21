Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $440.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
