Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $440.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

