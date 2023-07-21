Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J.B. Hunt Transport Services
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.