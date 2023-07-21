Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.