Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

