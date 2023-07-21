WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WESCO International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $176.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.57. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).



