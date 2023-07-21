Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.5 %

WAL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.