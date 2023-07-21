Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.