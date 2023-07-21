Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $185.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.78.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

