World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $147.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

