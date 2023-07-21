Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

