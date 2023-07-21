Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 5th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $412,251.70.

On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00.

FROG stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in JFrog by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JFrog by 51.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 2.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 99,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

