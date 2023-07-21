Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $412,251.70.
  • On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in JFrog by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JFrog by 51.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 2.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 99,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

