Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.48. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 48,923 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

