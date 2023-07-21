Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ Z opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $55.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

