Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.