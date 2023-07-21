Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZWS. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

