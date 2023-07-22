1,391 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

