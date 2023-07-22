1,710 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

