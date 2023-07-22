2,400 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $34,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

