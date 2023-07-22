2,600 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $203.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.68.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.18.

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

