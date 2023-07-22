3,054 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.61 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

