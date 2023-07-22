3,066 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

